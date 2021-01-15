Watch: Washington Sundar dismisses Steve Smith to pick up his maiden Test wicket

Washington Sundar will cherish his first Test wicket for a long time, as he dismissed Steve Smith on Day 1 in Brisbane. The debutant's persistence with the leg side trap finally came off, as the Australian batsman's struggles against the Indian spinners continued.

The clip of Washington Sundar’s first wicket was uploaded by Cricket Australia, as they applauded the bowler for getting his maiden Test wicket.

Washington Sundar dismissed the dangerous Steve Smith with the first ball of his new spell. The bowler pitched it up to Smith’s pads, with the batsman confidently flicking the delivery to the leg side. But the right-hander's shot went straight to Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket, as Sundar celebrated his maiden Test scalp.

With Washington Sundar’s first Test wicket being that of one of the best batsmen in the world, the youngster wildly celebrated the scalp. The wicket came at an opportune time for India, just as Steve Smith looked set to kick on and score big in Brisbane.

Washington Sundar is the latest spinner to trouble Smith

Washington Sundar bowled an extremely tight, straight line to Steve Smith, but it was the change of length which brought the wicket. The dismissal came from a ball comfortably fuller than the others. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B2jQaLVY9t — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 15, 2021

After getting out to Washington Sundar, Steve Smith has now been dismissed by a spinner for the fourth time in seven innings. The Australian batsman fell to Ravichandran Ashwin thrice in the series.

Steve Smith admitted to his struggles against Ashwin but seemed to have gotten over them in Sydney. The batsman attacked the Indian off-spinner from the start at the SCG, using his feet to unsettle the bowler.

While Smith looked comfortable against Washington Sundar in the morning, he would rue getting out at the wrong time. The Australian was cautious as he worked around Sundar’s leg-stump line in the first session, but lost his concentration in the second as he tried to pick up the scoring rate.

Advertisement

As for Sundar, he will now look to make further inroads into the Australian batting line-up.