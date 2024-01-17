[Watch] Washington Sundar takes awe-inspiring catch to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar's brilliant effort in the field provided the Men in Blue with a massive breakthrough against Afghanistan. It came in the third and final T20I of the ongoing home series in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Afghanistan needed to chase down an imposing 213-run target after India batted first after winning the toss. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran showed great intent at the top of the order, stitching together a stunning 93-run partnership.

Kuldeep Yadav drew first blood for India, dismissing Gurbaz on the final ball of the 11th over. It was a short delivery wide of the off stump, which the keeper-batter smashed towards the cover.

Despite the ball traveling at great speed, Washington Sundar managed to time his jump perfectly and ended up taking a spectacular catch. You can watch the video of the screamer below:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed after a well-made 50 off 32 deliveries. Apart from the stunning catch, Washington Sundar also shone with the ball in the encounter.

Washington Sundar bowled a tidy spell in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Washington Sundar bowled decent spells in the first two T20Is of the series against Afghanistan. However, he remained wicketless in both games.

He turned it around in the third T20I, emerging as the pick of the Indian bowlers in the high-scoring contest. In the 13th over Sundar removed the dangerous-looking Ibrahim Zadran, who had contributed 50 runs.

The opener was out stumped after Sundar bowled a wide delivery after seeing him step out of his crease. The crafty spinner struck again on the very next ball, dismissing Azmatullah Omarzai for a golden duck.

Mohammad Nabi gave Afghanistan some hope with his whirlwind cameo, mustering 34 runs in just 16 balls. However, his entertaining knock ended in the 17th over after he became Sundar's third victim of the evening.

The talented youngster conceded just 18 runs from three overs while bagging three wickets in the dead rubber. His performance made a strong case for him on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

