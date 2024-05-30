[Watch] "We are excited" - Ravichandran Ashwin's daughters ace 2024 T20 World Cup quiz

Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently conducted a quiz for his daughters Akhira and Aadhya. The cricket star shared a video on his Instagram account on Thursday, where he can be seen asking his kids questions about the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

The questions Ashwin added in the quiz included the hosts of the ICC event, the venue of the India-Pakistan match, the coach of the Indian team, the captain of West Indies, and the island Shimron Hetmyer hails from. Akhira and Aadhya answered everything correctly apart from the venue of India's group-stage fixture against Pakistan.

Ashwin captioned the post:

"We are excited for the #t20worldcup. How about you?"

Interestingly, Ashwin paused after his daughter answered the question about Team India's head coach. Replying to a comment on his post, he wrote how he expected his children to say Mr Rahul Dravid instead of Rahul Dravid.

Ravichandran Ashwin was part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team in the recently concluded IPL 2024. The crafty spinner bagged nine wickets from 14 outings at an economy rate of 8.49.

He bowled a fantastic spell against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. Ashwin was the Player of the Match in the knockout clash, registering impressive figures of 4-0-19-2.

The 37-year-old isn't part of India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The spin-bowling options in the Men in Blue's lineup include Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav.

"I had an abdomen injury" - Ravichandran Ashwin on his IPL 2024 campaign

Speaking at the post-match presentation after RR's IPL 2024 Eliminator against RCB, Ravichandran Ashwin disclosed that he wasn't completely fit for the first half of the season.

He mentioned that he was carrying an abdomen injury, and also spoke about how challenging it was for him to come into the IPL after a five-match Test series against England.

Ashwin said:

"In the first half, I felt my body wasn't moving too well for the first half of the season. I had an abdomen injury as well. I am aging as well. To come into the tournament from Test cricket was difficult, I needed some time to get that bowling rhythm. But once you have committed to your franchise, you want to go through with the season."

Rajasthan failed to make it to the IPL 2024 final. Their campaign ended with a heartbreaking 36-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

