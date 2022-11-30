[Watch] "We all got a chance to be kids again" - Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh celebrate daughter Samaira's 4th birthday

Ahead of India's upcoming tour of Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma celebrated the birthday of his daughter Samaira in a very special manner.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Rohit shared a video in which he and his wife Ritika were spotted celebrating their little one's birthday a month early. The couple could be seen enjoying themselves along with their friends and family at a park that was decorated specially for the occasion.

The cricket star captioned the post:

"Early birthday celebration for Sammy and we all got a chance to be kids again. ♥️"

Samaria was born on December 30 in 2018 in Mumbai. The birthday celebrations came early for the soon-to-be four-year-old, given that Rohit will be in Bangladesh for a multi-format series next month.

Rohit Sharma to make his cricketing return with three-match ODI series against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma was rested for India's recently concluded tour of New Zealand. However, the opening batter will return to lead the side for their upcoming white-ball and red-ball matches in Bangladesh.

The two Asian nations will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, which is set to commence at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on December 4. Following the 50-over fixtures, India and Bangladesh will battle it out in a two-match Test series beginning on December 14.

The right-handed batter was last seen in action at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The seasoned campaigner struggled for form at the showpiece event, scoring 116 runs in six matches at an average of 19.33.

India's squad for the Bangladesh tour

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

