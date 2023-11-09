[Watch] "What did Daryl Mitchell see?" - Commentators and NZ players baffled after LBW review for ball that hit on the bat

Daryl Mitchell took one of the worst reviews in cricket history during the 2023 World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on November 9. The Kiwi all-rounder urged his teammates to appeal for LBW when a full toss from Lockie Ferguson to Dushmantha Chameera took a thick inside edge off his bat before hitting the pads.

Almost all New Zealand players knew that the ball hit Chameera's bat before going towards his pads. However, Daryl Mitchell was quite confident that it was LBW, and he asked for a DRS.

After seeing the replay on the big screen, Mitchell hid his face, while all the New Zealand players had a big smile on their faces. Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said on air:

"What did Daryl Mitchell see?"

The ICC shared the video of the referral on Instagram and hilariously described it as:

"Review of the tournament?"

The reel has received close to 120,000 likes inside one hour on Instagram. Mitchell's decision to ask for a DRS left many Instagram users in splits as they dropped laughing emojis in the comments box.

Daryl Mitchell has taken 3 catches for New Zealand in today's 2023 World Cup match

New Zealand are currently playing a virtual do-or-die match against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. The Kiwis have started brilliantly as they have reduced the islanders to 132/9 after 33 overs. All-rounder Mitchell has been excellent on the field, taking three catches so far.

He took the catches to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews and Dhananajaya de Silva. Apart from the above-mentioned LBW call, Mitchell has been perfect on the field today. Captain Kane Williamson has not asked him to bowl so far.

Considering that New Zealand will likely bowl Sri Lanka out for a total of less than 150, middle-order batter Mitchell may not even get a chance to bat today.