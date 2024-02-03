[Watch] "What do you think?"- Rohit Sharma's hilarious exchange with umpire about a DRS review on day 2 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma engaged in a hilarious exchange with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus about a DRS review on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Vizag on Saturday (February 3).

The incident happened at the end of the 26th over of England's first innings with the bat. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed England's batting mainstay, Joe Root, on the fourth delivery of the over with a beautiful setup. On the very next ball, he bowled a wonderful yorker at above 140kmph to Jonny Bairstow.

Facing his first delivery of the match, Bairstow could not get his bat down in time, and the ball hit his boots. Bumrah and the Indian fielders went up in an appeal for LBW, but the umpire, Marais Erasmus, turned it down.

Rohit Sharma then pondered about taking the DRS review by consulting with the wicket-keeper and the bowler but decided against it. He then asked the umpire on a light note - "what do you think?". The umpire replied - "it is too late now". Rohit then had a laugh and went on to set the field for the next over.

Jasprit Bumrah's 6-wicket haul helps India take a 143-run lead after England's first innings in the 2nd Test

India managed to add 60 runs in the morning session as they got all-out for 396 in their first innings of the 2nd Test on Day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up his maiden Test double century to help India to a decent total.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (6/45) then produced a sensational bowling performance on a placid surface to put India ahead in the contest after two days. He wreaked havoc with a reverse swing masterclass and ran through the English middle order.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) supported him well as the visitors got bundled out for 253 in 55.5 overs. Rohit Sharma (13*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) then batted for five overs and took India to 28/0 before stumps on Day 2.

