[Watch] When Bas de Leede’s dad dismissed Tendulkar & Dravid in 4-fer vs India in 2003 World Cup 

Netherlands youngster Bas de Leede put on a stellar all-round showing against Scotland on Thursday to help his side qualify for the ODI World Cup in India. It is interesting to note that his father Tim de Leede also represented the Netherlands cricket team and participated in the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Tim's best ODI bowling figures 4/35 came in the seventh match of that mega tournament against India. The Asian cricketing giants batted first in the contest and got all-out for just 204 in 48.5 overs. Tim de Leede was the wreaker in chief for the Dutch side in the bowling department, as he took key wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in the top order to derail India's innings.

Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble returned the favor with 4-wicket hauls of their own in the second innings and prevented the Netherlands from upsetting India. After a superb bowling performance, Tim de Leede could not replicate the same with the bat as he departed for a nine-ball duck in the chase.

Netherlands were bundled out for 136 as the Indians registered a 68-run victory in the game. India only lost two matches in that entire tournament, both against eventual winners Australia. The second loss came in the final as a crushing defeat against the mighty Aussies, who emerged victorious by 125 runs.

Bas de Leede scored a century and picked up a fifer for the Netherlands against Scotland in a must-win World Cup qualifiers game

The 23-year-old Netherlands batting all-rounder Bas de Leede rose to the occasion in a crunch game for his side on Thursday and led his side to a comfortable victory. He bowled magnificently in the first innings and ended up with 5/52 to held restrict Scotland to 277/9 after 50 overs.

The youngster then came back and smashed an aggressive ton to scale the down the target in 42.5 overs to improve his side's net run rate along with the win. Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Bas de Leede reflected on the win, saying:

"We had a look at the target at the half-way point, from that time onwards Maxi and Vikram set things up and made it easier for me to come in and finish it off. It was ten or eleven in an over, almost like a T20 mode, we wanted to get as many as we can in each of that over. It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling and I'm sure there's going to be one big party tonight."

