[Watch] When Kapil Dev-led India upset the mighty West Indies to become World Champions for the first time in 1983

June 25, 1983, remains etched in the memories of Indian fans as the Great Kapil Dev famously led Team India to their first World Cup crown by upstaging two-time defending champions West Indies in the final at Lord's.

As the country celebrates the 40th anniversary of this proud moment and incredible achievement, It is worth reminiscing about the grand finale against the formidable Caribbean side.

Winning the toss and fielding first, the West Indies restricted the Indians to a modest total of 183. Kris Srikkanth top-scored for Team India with 38, while Mohinder Amarnath and Sandeep Patil added 26 and 27, respectively.

Having entered the summit clash as massive underdogs and posting a below-par 183, many expected the rest of the game to be a mere formality, with the West Indies winning their third successive World Cup title.

However, led by an inspired Kapil Dev, India produced a sensational bowling display to bowl out the West Indies for just 140 and emerge victorious by 43 runs.

The great all-rounder's running catch to dismiss the legendary West Indian batter Vivian Richards remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian Cricket.

Let us look back at arguably the best underdog story in cricket history with a glimpse of the World Cup final and the ensuing celebrations.

Mohinder Amarnath was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 26 with the bat and three-wicket haul with the ball.

Right-arm-medium pacer Roger Binny finished as the leading wicket-taker of the World Cup with 18 scalps in eight matches.

240 runs by Yashpal Sharma

237 runs & 8 wickets by Mohinder Amarnath

216 runs by Sandeep Patil

156 runs by Srikkanth.

18 wickets by Roger Binny.

17 wickets by Madan Lal.

8 wickets by Balwinder Sandhu.



Before the 1983 World Cup, India had won just one game against East Africa across the two previous editions in 1975 and 1979.

As Team India looks to win the showpiece event at home later this year, they can draw inspiration from the improbable triumph 40 years ago.

Team India's progress to the final of the 1983 World Cup

Kapil Dev's 175 against Zimbabwe remains one of the greatest ODI knocks.

Coming into the 1983 World Cup as one of the less-fancied teams, Team India made a statement by defeating the two-time defending champions West Indies in their opening game. The team then beat Zimbabwe convincingly in the next game.

However, a massive defeat to the Australians in their third game, followed by another loss to the West Indians, put the Indians in a spot of bother. To make matters worse, India appeared to be on their way to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in their next game when they slipped to a dismal 18/6 batting first.

Despite the poor start, skipper Kapil Dev came to the party and produced one of the most memorable ODI knocks in cricket history. Coming in with India struggling at 9/4, Kapil scored a scintillating 175* off 138 deliveries to power the side to 266/8 in their 50 overs.

The team never looked back after that as they dismantled the Aussies in their final group stage game to qualify for the semi-final.

In the semi-final, India chased down 214 comfortably against the hosts, England, to book their place in the grand finale.

