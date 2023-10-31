[Watch] When a long-haired MS Dhoni razed an unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka on this day in 2005

October 31, 2005, marks an iconic day in Indian cricket history with dashing wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni's statement unbeaten 183-run knock against Sri Lanka at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

It was a knock that saw the long-haired swashbuckler from Jharkhand stamp his authority on the international circuit, declaring to the world that he was here to stay for a long time to come. What happened thereafter, is of course history.

It was the third ODI of a series-match series between India and Sri Lanka, with the Men in Blue entering the game on the back of a 2-0 lead. Desperate to turn things around, Sri Lanka were led by an unbeaten 138 by Kumar Sangakkara as they posted a solid 298/4 in their 50 overs. Sangakkara shared a 151-run third-wicket partnership with Mahela Jayawardene, who scored 71.

In response, India lost Sachin Tendulkar's wicket in the very first over but Dhoni was sent in at No. 3 to take the attack to the bowlers. What followed was a sensational onslaught as he tore the Sri Lankan bowlers apart en route to a six-hitting bonanza.

Chaminda Vaas was hoisted over the covers early on and the pressure was transferred right back onto the Sri Lankans. Even the usually dominant Virender Sehwag ended up playing second fiddle as Dhoni batted like a man possessed.

He also showed the smarts that were required, however, by sitting on Muttiah Muralitharan who returned 2/46 off his ten overs. Upul Chandana, however, was taken to the cleaners as returns of 0/83 off ten overs would suggest.

Dhoni whipped up a century within no time and continued to dictate terms, even as cramp forced him to call for a runner in Sehwag. It had no impact on his power-hitting, however, as every batter who came out had the best seat in the house and just had to give him company.

Fittingly, he sealed the deal with a majestic six off Tillakaratne Dilshan - his 10th of the innings and an Indian record at the time - to stay unbeaten on 183 off 145 deliveries. India won the game by six wickets and having eventually clinched the seven-match series by a 6-1 margin, Dhoni bagged the Player of the Series award having tallied 346 runs at a mindboggling average of 115.33.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from that innings:

MS Dhoni became India's most storied captain

Dhoni went on to taste success across formats as a wicketkeeper-batter, but most notably led India with success aplenty. He played a total of 350 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 98 T20Is and remains the only captain to have led his team to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy title.

He continued his love affair with Sri Lanka as he struck an unbeaten 91 in the final of the 2011 World Cup and his 109-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir (97) paved the way for India's glory in Mumbai.

While he has retired from international cricket, 'Captain Cool' continues to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. He is expected to lead them again in 2024 as they seek to defend their title and win the league for a record sixth time.

