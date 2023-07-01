[Watch] When Rishabh Pant hit 146 on a lively day 1 pitch against England at Edgbaston

Today marks the first anniversary of one of the many renowned Test knocks of Rishabh Pant in overseas conditions. His 146 against James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and co on a Day 1 lively track at Birmingham in Edgbaston came last year on the same day.

After making his Test debut in 2018, Rishabh Pant's stature in the format grew steadily. The Southpaw is currently one of the top stars in red ball cricket. In his short career so far, he has played multiple astonishing knocks for Team India, including the celebrated 89* against the star-studded Australian team at the Gabba in 2021, which aided in sealing a Test series victory Down Under.

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England commenced on July 1 last year at Birmingham after Covid forced the series postponement in the English summer of 2021.

The visiting side batted first in the contest. James Anderson and Matty Potts bowled magnificently in pacer-friendly conditions and reduced India to 98/5 in 27.5 overs. Rishabh Pant took the onus on himself and stitched a sensational 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (104) to rescue his side from a precarious situation.

Initially, he took some time to gauge the conditions by absorbing the pressure. Pant then switched gears effortlessly and launched a stunning assault on English bowlers to smash one of the memorable overseas centuries by an Indian.

His 146 runs came in just 111 balls and comprised 20 fours and four sixes. The Southpaw perished in the 67th over while trying to hit a big shot against the turn of off-spinner Joe Root.

You can watch Pant's scintillating knock in the video below:

Rishabh Pant's heroics went in vain as England chased down 378 in the fourth innings to win the match

On the back of Pant and Jadeja's tons, Team India made 416 in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj (4/66) and Co then bowled out England for 284 runs to give their side a healthy lead.

Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57) hit half-centuries in the third innings as Team India got all-out for 245, setting a target of 378 runs for the home team.

English batters Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*) made a mockery of the Indian bowling attack on the final day as England cruised to the target in just 76.4 overs to win the game by seven wickets.

