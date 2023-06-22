[Watch] When Sourav Ganguly smashed superb hundred on Test debut at Lord’s

Four years after a forgettable ODI debut, Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut against England at Lord’s on June 20, 1996. On Day 3 (June 22), Ganguly ensured that his red-ball debut for India would be a memorable one, smashing a superb century.

India won the toss and elected to field first in the second of a three-match Test series. Venkatesh Prasad claimed five wickets, but Jack Russell’s terrific 124 lifted the hosts to 344. In response, India ended Day 2 at 83-2, with Ganguly unbeaten on 26 and Sachin Tendulkar on 16.

On Day 3, Ganguly caressed his way to a famous hundred as India went to stumps at 324-6. In a wonderful exhibition of timing, the left-hander struck 20 fours in his iconic knock, which lasted 301 balls and 435 minutes.

The former India captain brought up his hundred on Test debut in thumping fashion, driving Dominic Cork through the off side and piercing the field with precision.

In the same Test innings, Rahul Dravid who was also making his test debut scored a classical 95.



The Test also marked the debut of another Indian legend and current head coach Rahul Dravid. The two future leaders of Indian cricket featured in a 94-run stand for the sixth wicket, which ended when left-arm seamer Alan Mullally yorked Ganguly.

Dravid, who was unbeaten on 56 on stumps on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test, also had a chance to emulate Ganguly and notch up a ton on debut. However, it wasn’t to be, as the right-handed batter was dismissed five short of the landmark. Dravid was caught behind for 95, poking at a delivery outside off stump from Chris Lewis.

India ended their first innings on 429. England scored 278-9 declared in their second innings as the Test ended in a draw.

Sourav Ganguly struck another Test hundred at Trent Bridge

As if to prove that his ton at Lord’s was not a fluke, Ganguly struck another magnificent hundred in the next Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

India batted first after winning the toss and posted an impressive 521. The visitors lost their openers cheaply, but Ganguly (136) and Tendulkar (177) added 255 runs for the third wicket.

Ganguly struck 17 fours and two sixes in his hundred before being dismissed by Mullally again. Tendulkar, meanwhile, smacked 26 fours in his fabulous innings. Dravid played another good knock but against missed out on three figures. He scored an impressive 84 off 149, hitting 12 fours before getting caught behind off medium-pacer Mark Ealham.

The high-scoring Test also ended in a draw as Mike Atherton (160) and Nasser Hussain (107) struck fine hundreds for England.

