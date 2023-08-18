[Watch] When Virat Kohli batted at the Kotla hours after tragically losing his father

Virat Kohli has become one of the most popular cricketers in India, but he made many sacrifices to achieve it, not just on the field but off the ground as well.

A young Kohli once batted for Delhi in Kotla (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) despite the tragedy of losing his father, Prem Kohli, who died in December 2006 after suffering a heart attack.

Kohli, who was 17, scored 90 runs off 238 balls, including 16 boundaries, against Karnataka as the hosts managed to tie the Ranji Trophy game. The incredible feat continues to inspire sportspersons for years to come.

In an old interview, Kohli revealed that his father wanted him to play for India, so he ensured cricket was always his first priority.

"My father was keen that I play for India and that was when everything in life became second priority. Cricket became the first priority."

On Friday, August 18, Kohli completed 15 years in international cricket.

The former India captain is one of the five leading run-scorers in the world, scoring 25,534 runs in 519 games, only behind Mahela Jayawardena (25957), Ricky Ponting (27483), Kumar Sangakkara (28016) and Sachin Tendulkar (34357). He has so far smashed 76 tons, only behind Tendulkar (100 centuries).

Ishant Sharma revealed losing his father was toughest phase for Virat Kohli

In a recent interview, Virat Kohli’s Delhi and India teammate Ishant Sharma revealed that losing his father was the toughest phase of his life. He told Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube:

"I have never seen him cry, but I know that he was saddest when his father expired. We were playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. He was batting overnight, and he used always pick me for the match. We used to go from Patel Nagar to Ferozshah Kotla. He was very serious (that day), and there was a video analyst with him.”

He continued:

“He still batted and scored 90 runs as well. If something like that had happened to me, I don't think I could even have gone to the ground.”

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action in the 2023 Asia Cup. Team India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekale, Sri Lanka on September 2.