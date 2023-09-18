[Watch] When Virat Kohli said, “I have never seen anyone as forgetful as Rohit Sharma”

A video has gone viral on social media in which Indian captain Rohit Sharma is seen on the team bus waiting for his passport after he forgot it in the hotel room. The team bus was supposed to proceed to the airport after the team members entered the bus, but the journey had to be delayed slightly as Rohit entered the bus without his passport. He had to wait until a support staff member eventually handed it over to him.

The above incident occurred as Team India members prepared to proceed home following their 10-wicket triumph in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. India bowled first after losing the toss and bundled out Sri Lanka for 50 as Mohammed Siraj claimed 6/21. The batters then completed the formalities in 6.1 overs.

As Rohit waited for his passport on the bus, his teammates were seen teasing him by cheering loudly. The Indian captain’s habit of forgetting things is something the other players in the team are well aware of.

In fact, a few years back, during his appearance on the chat show Breakfast With Champions, Virat Kohli cheekily commented that he has never met anyone who forgets as many things as Rohit does.

He had said about the Indian captain:

"The number of things he forgets; I have never seen anyone else as forgetful as Rohit Sharma - iPad, wallet, phone, not the small things, but daily use essentials. He's like, I don't care, I'll get new one. He has no idea he's left something, the bus would've travelled half way to the hotel and then he remembers 'Oh, I left my iPad on the plane'.”

[Watch from 1:20 onwards]

In fact, during the light-hearted discussion, Kohli revealed that Rohit had even forgotten his passport a couple of times. The former India skipper had recalled:

“He has forgotten his passport as well 2-3 times. It was retrieved with much difficulty. The logistical manager always asks, 'Does Rohit Sharma have all his stuff?'. Once he gets a yes from Rohit, only then does the bus depart.”

Having registered a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final, Rohit, Kohli, along with some other members of the Indian team, were seen arriving in Mumbai on Monday.

Rohit Sharma’s performance in Asia Cup 2023

The Indian captain led from the front with the bat in Asia Cup 2023. In five innings, he scored 194 runs at an average of 48.50. The 36-year-old began his campaign with 11 against Pakistan in the group match. Rohit followed it up with scores of 74*, 56, and 53 before registering a duck in the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Team India will next face Australia in a three-match ODI series at home from September 22 to 27.