[WATCH] When VVS Laxman battled a sore back to lead India to a 1-wicket win vs Australia in 2010

For VVS Laxman, reserving his grittiest best for Australia became a norm in a stellar Test career for India. His hundreds in Sydney and his heroics in the Eden Gardens Test of 2001 remain fabled. But the ace batter added another epilogue in the Mohali Test of 2010.

It was on this day (October 5) that the 'very very special' Laxman led India to a famous one-wicket win at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

What made it all the more special was the circumstances under which it transpired. Battling a sore back that required Suresh Raina to come out as a runner, he bailed India out of a precarious situation in the fourth innings. The hosts found themselves at 124/8 with the target of 216 a long way away but Laxman had other ideas.

Accompanied by Ishant Sharma, the duo went about chipping away at the deficit in steady fashion with the lanky fast bowler proving to be a very strong ally. Laxman notched up a half-century and Ishant was dogged in defense even as he scored at his end too, forging an 81-run stand for the ninth wicket.

A twist in the tale saw Ishant adjudged lbw off the bowling of Ben Hilfenhaus even as ball tracking deemed that it would have missed the stumps. As it turned out, there was no DRS for the series and India couldn't challenge the call.

But the last man Pragyan Ojha held his nerve and glanced a Mitchell Johnson delivery past wicketkeeper Tim Paine before charging back and completing a stunning jailbreak.

Here's a video of that iconic moment when India scripted an incredible victory:

The moment of the match came in the previous over though when Ojha ran out of his crease at the non-striker's end. A mix-up between Ojha and Raina led to the usually soft-spoken Laxman bellowing his throat out in frustration and even pointing his bat at Ojha. Although it remains an image spoken about even today, it all ended well for India in terms of the result.

Australia opted to bat first upon winning the toss and posted 428 in the first innings thanks to a dogged 338-ball 126 from Shane Watson. In response, India looked poised to take the lead at 354/4 but lost their way as they were bowled out for 405. Sachin Tendulkar top-scored with 98 and was assisted by half-centuries from Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, and Rahul Dravid.

The Indian bowlers then took over in the second innings to skittle Australia out for just 192, with Zaheer Khan backing up a five-fer in the first essay with returns of 3/43. Despite wobbling with the bat towards the end of the fourth day and finding themselves in disarray on the fifth morning, Laxman orchestrated an Indian win for the ages.

"It did not seem he was injured looking at the way he was batting" - When Ricky Ponting reacted to VVS Laxman having a runner

Then-Australian skipper Ricky Ponting made a bold statement in the lead-up to the second Test of the 2010 series in Bengaluru, stating that Laxman would not be allowed a runner this time had he passed fit to play.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Bengaluru, Ponting was quoted as saying according to a report in the Times of India:

"Learnt the lesson last week. It can happen obviously. He comes to the game and had a runner. I actually look very faintly that it did not seem he was injured looking at the way he was batting. I am a bit surprised that he had not batted today at the net session. He obviously had much recovery time as possible. I expect that in the game in this stadium he would not be having a runner. No, that can't happen."

As it turned out, Laxman didn't pass fit for the Bengaluru Test, paving the way for Cheteshwar Pujara to make his debut. India went on to win comfortably by seven wickets on the back of a double hundred by Sachin Tendulkar and a maiden Test ton by Murali Vijay in the first innings.

Pujara made a mark himself with a pristine 72 in India's chase of 207 as the hosts wrapped up the series by a perfect 2-0 margin.

