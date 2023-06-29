[Watch] "Who said recovery is easy?" - Navdeep Saini takes ice bath as he gears up for West Indies Test series

Team India pacer Navdeep Saini has been training hard as he gears up for the side's forthcoming two-match Test series in West Indies.

The lanky fast bowler is also paying a lot of attention to his muscle recovery after practice sessions. Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, June 29, Saini shared a video in which he can be seen taking an ice bath.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

"Let’s chill? 🥶 OR Who said recovery is easy? 🥶"

Saini last played a Test match in January 2021. He made a return to India's red-ball team as he was included in the squad for the upcoming two Test matches against West Indies.

"I was not expecting this call" - Navdeep Saini on finding a place in India's Test squad

Reacting to his inclusion in India's squad for the West Indies Test series, Navdeep Saini revealed that he was surprised to see his name in the team.

The 30-year-old stated that he had trained with the Dukes ball during this year's Indian Premier League, as he thought he could be named as a standby or a net bowler for India's World Test Championship (WTC 2023) against Australia.

The seamer noted that he received the news of his selection just before he arrived to join Worcestershire for the 2023 County Championship Division Two matches. Speaking to the Indian Express, he said:

"Honestly, I was not expecting this call. Yes, during the IPL, I was training with the Dukes ball because I thought I might get picked as a net bowler or would be among the standbys for the World Test Championship final.

"I came here to play county (cricket), landing today itself, and the moment I got out from the airport, I received the news that I have been selected for the West Indies tour."'

The Test series opener between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played at Windsor Park in Roseau from July 12.

India's squads for West Indies tour

Test: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes