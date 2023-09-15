[Watch] World Cup Flashback: When Virat Kohli requested Indian fans to applaud Steve Smith with a magnificent gesture at 2019 World Cup

As we look ahead to the highly-anticipated 2023 ICC World Cup, the previous editions have a few heartwarming moments apart from all the thrilling action on the field.

One such instance happened in the 2019 World Cup when former Indian skipper Virat Kohli upheld the spirit of the game with a touching gesture to Australian star Steve Smith at the Oval.

Smith was in the thick of the ball-tampering controversy in Australia's Test tour to South Africa in 2018. He was getting booed throughout the World Cup by fans in England upon his return from a one-year suspension.

In the game against India, fans in the stands booed the former Australian captain and chanted 'cheater' repeatedly as he was fielding at third man. However, Kohli, who was at the crease, looked at fans booing and insisted on them to cheer for Smith instead.

Here is the video of the classy moment from Virat Kohli:

While the duo have since exchanged pleasantries regarding the moment, Steve Smith recently spoke to Star Sports about Kohli's gesture by saying:

"It was a very nice moment from Kohli in the 2019 World Cup, crowd was booing me and he told the crowd to just support him, What is wrong with him. That was great from Virat, really appreciate it".

Despite the warmth in an otherwise fierce rivalry, Team India won the game in 2019 by 36 runs. Kohli scored a brilliant 82 and Smith held his own with a classy 69.

"He always steps up and delivers in big games" - Steve Smith

Virat Kohli has been India's go-to player in clutch situations.

Steve Smith further praised Virat Kohli's ability to step up in crucial games for Team India. While the former Australian captain is recovering from injury, he is expected to be fit on time for the showpiece event, starting next month.

Kohli has scored over 5,000 runs across formats against the Aussies, with a remarkable 16 centuries. The 34-year-old, part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 2011, also boasts excellent numbers in the marquee tournament. Kohli has smashed over 1,000 runs in 26 games at an average of almost 47 and an 86.70 strike rate, with two centuries.

"Virat Kohli is an incredible player. He always step up and delivered in big games. He has done it again and again for India in big games - there are not many bigger players than Kohli," Smith said.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Kohli became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, overtaking his idol Sachin Tendulkar. He also closed in on the Master Blaster's (49) century tally in 50-over cricket with his 47th ton against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India and Australia will face off in a three-match ODI series in the build-up to the World Cup, starting September 22.

The two rivals also play their opening 2023 World Cup game against each other in Chennai on October 8.