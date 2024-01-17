[Watch] WWE Star Big Show's theme song played as Pakistan's Azam Khan walks into bat during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan was greeted with former wrestler Big Show's theme song as he entered to bat in the third T20I against New Zealand in Dunedin.

Azam walked out to the center during the 11th over of Pakistan's stiff run chase with the Big Show's famous entry music playing at the stadium. It had fans divided in their reactions, with several Pakistan supporters accusing the DJ of body shaming the 25-year-old.

Here is a video of Azam Khan walking out to bat with the Big Show theme music in the background:

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Azam, his lean run continued as the big-hitter smashed a lone maximum before being dismissed for 10 off seven deliveries.

Despite his outstanding performances in various leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the youngster has struggled to cope with international cricket. Azam, the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan, returned to the T20I side for the New Zealand series after playing two games against Afghanistan early last year.

However, he has failed to impress, scoring a mere 22 runs in three innings at an average of 7.33. Azam Khan's overall T20I record makes for a sorry reading, with the gloveman averaging a dismal 4.83 at a strike rate of 90.62 in eight games.

Pakistan suffer a third straight defeat at the hands of the Blackcaps

Expand Tweet

Things continued to go from bad to worse for Pakistan as they suffered another series loss on the Trans-Tasmanian tour.

After a 0-3 whitewash in the Test series against Australia, Pakistan fell behind by the same margin to New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. The bowlers have been toothless in all three outings in the series so far, conceding two 220+ scores and a 194 in the middle T20I.

While the top-order batters have displayed some resilience in the run chases, the result has been one-sided in favor of the hosts. Former skipper Babar Azam has been the lone shining light, shrugging off his poor form with a hat-trick of half-centuries.

Pakistan has slumped across formats since the start of the Asia Cup last year, with the side failing to qualify for the final in the tournament and missing out on a semi-final berth in the following World Cup.

An overhaul of captaincy and support staff before the Australian series hasn't yet yielded the requisite results.

With their overall losing streak at seven across formats, the Men in Green will head to Christchurch for the final two T20Is on January 19 and 21.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App