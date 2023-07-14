[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal returns to Indian dressing room amidst thunderous applause after Day 2 of 1st IND vs WI Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal received a hero's welcome on his way back to the Indian dressing room at the end of play on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies. The southpaw got to his maiden Test hundred in his very first innings for India and is still unbeaten on 143.

In a video posted by BCCI, Jaiswal is seen being congratulated by Ravindra Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat at the boundary line at the end of the day's play. Once he reached the dressing room, he was greeted by a loud round of applause from the rest of the players as well as the coaching staff.

Here's the video:

BCCI @BCCI

A special century

A special reception in the dressing room 🤗

A special mention by Yashasvi Jaiswal 🏻

A special pat on the back at the end of it all 🏻



#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19 A special DebutA special centuryA special reception in the dressing room 🤗A special mention by Yashasvi JaiswalA special pat on the back at the end of it all A special Debut ✨A special century 💯A special reception in the dressing room 🤗A special mention by Yashasvi Jaiswal 👌🏻A special pat on the back at the end of it all 👏🏻#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19 https://t.co/yMzLYaJUvR

Yashasvi Jaiswal on his incredible partnership with Rohit Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma added a mammoth 229 runs for the first wicket and piled more misery on the West Indies bowlers on Day 2. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up eight wickets between them to bowl the hosts out for 150 on Day 1 in Dominica.

Jaiswal opened up on how supportive Rohit was from the other end. He explained that the Indian skipper communicated well with the youngster to help him understand the kind of shot selection that would work on such a pitch.

In the aforementioned video posted by the BCCI, here's what Yashasvi Jaiswal told reporters about his opening partnership with Rohit Sharma:

"Rohit bhaiya kept pushing me, he kept talking to me during our partnership. He was telling me how to play on this wicket and what areas I can target.

"Before the game as well, he kept telling me ‘You have to do it.’ I was also thinking about what he has said and I was preparing myself mentally. I have learned a lot from this game so far and will try to keep this for the future."

After his marathon stand with Rohit, Jaiswal has also added 72 runs with Virat Kohli (36 batting) for the third wicket. The duo will look to continue the good work on Day 3 as India aim to stretch their 162-run lead even further.

Poll : 0 votes