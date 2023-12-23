[Watch] Yastika Bhatia's brilliant catch gives India the huge wicket of Ellyse Perry during one-off Test against Australia

India Women managed to break the frustrating partnership between Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath on Saturday with a brilliant catch from Yastika Bhatia to dismiss the former during the one-off Test against Australia Women.

The veteran all-rounder tried to work a delivery from Sneh Rana behind square but only managed to get a faint edge on it. Yastika moved swiftly to her left and took a superb reflex catch despite the ball deflecting off Perry's thigh pad.

Ellyse Perry just trudged off towards the pavilion in disbelief after 45 runs as she knew the wicket came at an inopportune moment for Australia just when they were looking to take control of the game.

It was a strangle down the leg side and the Indian fielders were understandably ecstatic that they were able to make a breakthrough after that solid partnership of 84 runs.

Here's a video of Perry's dismissal:

Australia need to consolidate again after Ellyse Perry's dismissal

It was almost a flawless second session for the Aussies as after losing a couple of wickets in the morning, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath applied themselves well. Runs also kept flowing from both ends and that's perhaps why Perry's dismissal seemed like a body blow to Australia's chances of ending Day 3 at the top.

Skipper Alyssa Healy is now out in the middle with McGrath and the duo are gradually getting the visitors closer to rubbing off India's lead completely. It was Healy's wicket in the first innings that arguably started the collapse for Australia as she was cleaned up by Deepti Sharma while trying to slog sweep.

From the visitors' perspective, they would love to go unscathed in the final session and perhaps have a decent enough lead on Day 4 to declare and entice the opposition to go for the target. India will know that batting last will be tough on the Wankhede track that has already started playing tricks.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.