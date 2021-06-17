[Watch] "You don't see it often" - Dinesh Karthik reacts to Jasprit Bumrah 'blushing' in recent video

Team India star Jasprit Bumrah had an endearing moment ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final when he was interviewed by his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to post a video of the duo's interview on Thursday (June 17).

The clip starts with some cute banter between Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. The interview involves the India pacer going through some of his pictures on Instagram and recollecting the events.

In his tweet, Karthik wrote:

"Hahhaha such a cute video , thoroughly enjoyed it .Good to see @Jaspritbumrah93 blushing eh 😉, as a batter you don't see that often 😊. @SanjanaGanesan clearly hiding all her reactions through the mask. But hey, that was very sweet ❤️ #cutecouple"

You can watch the video here:

Hahhaha such a cute video , thoroughly enjoyed it

.Good to see @Jaspritbumrah93 blushing eh 😉, as a batter you don't see that often 😊. @SanjanaGanesan clearly hiding all her reactions through the mask. But hey, that was very sweet ❤️ #cutecouple https://t.co/h4DJk2Bvqm — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 17, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan reveal interview ahead of India-New Zealand WTC final

The interview contained several humorous moments, including Jasprit Bumrah blushing while explaining a picture in which he could be seen showcasing his abs.

The couple also looked back at a picture of their wedding, to which Bumrah reacted by saying:

"It's the best day of my life. It was the most happiest day of my life and the memories will always be there."

The final picture was of his wedding as well and the ace bowler went on to explain how it was another significant moment in his life he would always cherish.

Twitter reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's adorable interview

Twitterati expressed their happiness for Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. The couple married in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members earlier this year.

Bumrah had shared the news on Instagram with the caption:

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.”

When was the last time Bumrah talked so freely in front of the camera? Clearly Lady's magic is working!! So cute to seem them together like this! — Khushboo (@Cricket_Love07) June 17, 2021

Loved it When ur life partner is around u at ur work place too God bless them — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz50787807) June 17, 2021

"Not one of the best, the best day".

Good recovery from Bumrah, as is usually the case. — Aikya Shah (@AI210892) June 17, 2021

Look here or on the camera, you also liked the picture,personal walking infront is also very nice.Bumrah wtf😭😂 @ICC post bloopers🥺



It was soo soo soo cute. — Tamz☆ (@Gallan_Tipsiyan) June 17, 2021

A quick look at India's road to the WTC final

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No. 1 side in the WTC points table.

Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable New Zealand side in the WTC final.

