[Watch] "You don't see it often" - Dinesh Karthik reacts to Jasprit Bumrah 'blushing' in recent video

Team India star Jasprit Bumrah had an endearing moment ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final when he was interviewed by his wife Sanjana Ganesan.
Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to post a video of the duo's interview on Thursday (June 17).
The clip starts with some cute banter between Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. The interview involves the India pacer going through some of his pictures on Instagram and recollecting the events.
In his tweet, Karthik wrote:
"Hahhaha such a cute video , thoroughly enjoyed it .Good to see @Jaspritbumrah93 blushing eh 😉, as a batter you don't see that often 😊. @SanjanaGanesan clearly hiding all her reactions through the mask. But hey, that was very sweet ❤️ #cutecouple"
You can watch the video here:
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan reveal interview ahead of India-New Zealand WTC final
The interview contained several humorous moments, including Jasprit Bumrah blushing while explaining a picture in which he could be seen showcasing his abs.
The couple also looked back at a picture of their wedding, to which Bumrah reacted by saying:
"It's the best day of my life. It was the most happiest day of my life and the memories will always be there."
The final picture was of his wedding as well and the ace bowler went on to explain how it was another significant moment in his life he would always cherish.
Twitter reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's adorable interview
Twitterati expressed their happiness for Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. The couple married in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members earlier this year.
Bumrah had shared the news on Instagram with the caption:
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.”
A quick look at India's road to the WTC final
Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No. 1 side in the WTC points table.
Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable New Zealand side in the WTC final.
