[Watch] - Yuvraj Singh posts special video on his wife Hazel Keech's birthday

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram on Monday to post his heartfelt wishes for his wife Hazel Keech, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today.

On the special occasion, Yuvraj Singh posted a video of the couple's memorable moments.

Watch Yuvraj Singh's post here:

Gurbasant Kaur, popularly known by her stage name 'Hazel Keech', is a British-Mauritian model who tied the knot with Yuvraj Singh in 2016.

Yuvraj Singh recently gifted a golden boot to Virat Kohli via a special Instagram post

Singh recently penned down a heartfelt note for former Indian captain Virat Kohli. There he lauded the 33-year-old for his passion, dedication, discipline and unrelenting desire that propelled him to become one of the greatest the game has ever seen.

He shared a post on Instagram that read:

"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day,"

Singh hailed Kohli as a 'legendary captain' besides adding that the former captain has elevated his game with every passing year. He concluded the post by gifting Kohli a 'golden boot':

"You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You're a superstar. Here's a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud," he added.

Singh, who made his debut in 2000, represented India for a better part of 17 years, playing key roles in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs.

In the 2007 T20 World Cup, he made headlines for smashing six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad. However, it was his 30-ball 70 against Australia in the semi-final, which played a huge role in India's triumph.

In 2011, he scored 300-plus runs in addition to claiming 15 wickets to end up as the 'Player of the Tournament' as India ended their 28-year-old drought in the competition. The left-hander called time on his international career in July 2019.

