[WATCH] Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses Finn Allen to give India 1st breakthrough in 2nd T20I vs NZ

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal provided the first breakthrough for India in the second T20I against New Zealand at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

1-0 ahead in the three-match series, Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first. Finn Allen got the visiting side off to a decent start with a couple of boundaries.

Hardik Pandya introduced Chahal in the fourth over with the wicket offering some turn to the spinners. The decision paid dividends immediately as the leggie dismissed Allen on the third ball of the over.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) star played with the mind of the Kiwi batter. The first two deliveries from Chahal spun enough to unsettle Allen, who tried playing a reverse sweep to counter the bowler.

The right-handed batter missed the ball completely and it struck his bat before hitting the stumps.

Watch the clip here:

At 21/1, the Blackcaps needed a big partnership between Devon Conway and Mark Chapman. But the Indian spinners did the trick once again, picking up two more wickets to have the Kiwis reeling at 35/3 in 6.5 overs.

The Men in Blue will look to restrict New Zealand to a low score and chase down the target to level the three-match series. The Men in Blue have not lost a T20I series at home in the last four years and will hope to keep up the record.

India and New Zealand Playing XIs

BCCI @BCCI @Sundarwashi5 &



New Zealand 3 down as Devon Conway & Glenn Phillips depart in quick succession.



Follow the match



#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia @HoodaOnFire have joined the wicket-taking party!New Zealand 3 down as Devon Conway & Glenn Phillips depart in quick succession.Follow the match bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… .@Sundarwashi5 & @HoodaOnFire have joined the wicket-taking party! 🎉 🎉New Zealand 3 down as Devon Conway & Glenn Phillips depart in quick succession. Follow the match bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N…#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/8p4f7IwSoD

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, and Blair Tickner.

Also Read: "There are still question marks over his captaincy" - Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter on Babar Azam's leadership skills

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes