[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer and other Indian cricketers send message to Dhanashree Verma ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa final

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is a participant in the ongoing dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Verma is in line to reach the show's final, and she needs votes from the fans to qualify for the grand event.

Yuzvendra Chahal and his teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer urged fans to vote for Dhanashree in a special video shared by the celebrity dancer on her Instagram profile.

The Indian cricketers mentioned how Dhanashree Verma managed to perform well despite her knee injury. Thanking the players for their support, Verma posted a lengthy note on Instagram along with the video.

"Blessed to have support from my best family. Thank you for watching my performances on the show and being so happy that I’m back to dancing. Your constant support throughout means so much," a part of her caption read.

The video has received over 1 million likes on Instagram already. More than 4,000 users have dropped a comment under the reel, which has been viewed 13.6 million times on the social media platform so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav will return to the field in IPL 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suryakumar Yadav will make their return to the cricket field in IPL 2024 next month. Iyer was a part of the Indian Test squad that played in the first two Tests against England, but he was not selected for the third match.

Mohammed Siraj is a part of the Indian Test squad right now. He starred in India's record 434-run victory in Rajkot by scalping four wickets in the first innings. The pacer will be keen to continue in the same vein during the fourth Test of the series in Ranchi. The fourth Test will start on February 23.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App