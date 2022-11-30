Watching Chahal bat is like seeing a policeman do 3rd degree torture to a criminal 😂😂😂

While there has been a big question mark on Yuzvendra Chahal's batting abilities, the leg spinner did a decent job with the bat in the third ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30.

Coming in to bat at No.9, Chahal hung in there for 22 balls and scored eight runs for his side. The tailender stitched together a valuable 31-run partnership with Washington Sundar at a crucial juncture after most of India's top-order batters failed to make a significant impact.

The New Zealand pacers tested Chahal with some short-pitched balls while having an attacking field set, including a leg slip and a short leg. However, he impressed many with his defensive abilities.

The player eventually lost his patience and perished while attempting to heave Mitchell Santner's ball into the leg side in the 45th over. While several fans took to social media to praise him for the effort, certain supporters questioned the depth of India's batting, pointing out that Chahal was the team's No.9 batter.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Beigh's aijaz @beigh_s

#indvsnz If Chahal is coming to bat at number #9, it means we have world's worst lower order. If Chahal is coming to bat at number #9, it means we have world's worst lower order.😏#indvsnz

Siddhant 🏆 @Siddhan94665342 #INDvsNZ yuzi chahal departs for 8 ,well played yuzi ,chin up boy ,you faced 22 balls when other batsmen were struggling #INDvsNZ yuzi chahal departs for 8 ,well played yuzi ,chin up boy ,you faced 22 balls when other batsmen were struggling

Monkey Baat @dr_heiSANEberg



#NZvINDonPrime #crickettwitter Never thought I will ever say this but Yuzi Chahal is playing pacers better than Hooda did! Never thought I will ever say this but Yuzi Chahal is playing pacers better than Hooda did! 😂#NZvINDonPrime #crickettwitter

Rishabh Trivedi @Rishumahi07

#INDvsNZ Bhaiya hme chahal ko to bouncer na maro km s km Bhaiya hme chahal ko to bouncer na maro km s km #INDvsNZ

AD @cricadharsh Chahal has batted well Chahal has batted well

mon @4sacinom Every hit by Chahal is the best phenomenon Every hit by Chahal is the best phenomenon 😂

jagadeesh @JagadeeshChow3



#RishabhPant

#JusticeForSanjuSamson Yuzi Chahal should coach Rishab Pant how to bat. Yuzi Chahal should coach Rishab Pant how to bat.#RishabhPant#JusticeForSanjuSamson

A R N A V🏏 @Cricket_Arnav Watching Chahal bat is like seeing a policeman do 3rd degree torture to a criminal Watching Chahal bat is like seeing a policeman do 3rd degree torture to a criminal 😂😂😂

Gautam Jha @GautamJ18051300 @Yashrbh Chahal ki batting dekho. Kya defence hai. Chahal ki batting dekho. Kya defence hai. @Yashrbh 😭😭 Chahal ki batting dekho. Kya defence hai.

⧼ʀᴏʜɪᴛᴹᴵ⁻ᴵᶜᵀ🇮🇳 @Rokum45 Witnessing yuzi chahal batting is pleasing to watch Witnessing yuzi chahal batting is pleasing to watch 😝

🚩🕉️ Is ಸತ್ಯ ನಿತ್ಯ 🚩 @ProudKannadiga2



#NZVIND After 7th wicket Chahal came bat, u can assume the batting strength of tail end batters 🤔🤔 After 7th wicket Chahal came bat, u can assume the batting strength of tail end batters 🤔🤔#NZVIND

Tushar Mali @Tushar_vk18 well played yuzi solid defence @CricCrazyV Kya din aa gaye chahal ki batting dekni pad rahi hewell played yuzi solid defence @CricCrazyV Kya din aa gaye chahal ki batting dekni pad rahi he 😭😭 well played yuzi solid defence

Dexter @paddy_dexter #INDvsNZ #chahal batting like a school kid ...how can we have a batter like him in even A list team #INDvsNZ #chahal batting like a school kid ...how can we have a batter like him in even A list team

Meanwhile, New Zealand lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 thanks to their dominant seven-wicket win in the opening encounter. The second fixture had to be called off due to rain, making the final contest a must-win one for Shikhar Dhawan and Co.

New Zealand bundle out India for 219 in ODI series decider

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Kiwi bowlers came up with an inspired performance in the crucial tie, bundling out India for 219 in 47.3 overs.

Adam Milne and Dary Mitchell picked up three wickets each. Tim Southee bagged two scalps in the encounter, while Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner also chipped in by taking one wicket each.

BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia



A summary of his knock @Sundarwashi5 scored a fighting half-century & was our top performer from the first innings of the third #NZvIND ODI.A summary of his knock .@Sundarwashi5 scored a fighting half-century & was our top performer from the first innings of the third #NZvIND ODI. 👏 👏 #TeamIndia A summary of his knock 🔽 https://t.co/4JcYJkRmdG

For the Men in Blue, Washington Sundar and Shreyas Iyer proved to be the only saving grace as the other batters struggled to get going. While Sundar completed a gutsy half-century under pressure and was dismissed for 51, Iyer contributed with 49 crucial runs.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes