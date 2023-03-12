“Way he was running, didn't look like he was sick” - Axar Patel reacts to Anushka Sharma’s viral post on Virat Kohli

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel stated that he was unaware of Virat Kohli being sick while batting on Day 4 of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia on Sunday, March 12. The cricketer said that Kohli seemed to be his usual self even while running between wickets.

Kohli broke his Test century drought on Day 4 of the fourth Test against the Aussies, compiling a clinical 186 off 364 balls, a knock featuring 15 fours. The former India captain and Axar added 162 runs for the sixth wicket, the latter scoring 79 off 113 balls.

Following Kohli’s stupendous knock, his wife Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a story, which immediately went viral. Sharing an image of Kohli, she posted:

“Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always.”

Asked about the same at a press conference following the end of the day’s play, Axar stated that he had no idea about the star’s batter sickness. He frankly responded:

“I don't know. The way he was running between the wickets, it didn't look like he was sick. In such hot weather, he forged such a great partnership and ran so well. It was fun batting with him.”

Kohli’s hundred was his first in Test cricket since 2019, when he smashed 136 against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in the Day-Night Test.

He was the last man out in India's first innings on Sunday, falling 14 short of a double hundred.

“I'm aware of the chances that I missed” - Axar Patel

While Axar has been in terrific form in the ongoing Test series, he fell short of three figures for the third time. The left-hander was bowled by Mitchell Starc as he looked to drive one away from the body. The all-rounder admitted:

"I'm aware of the chances that I missed.” He, however, added, “The positive out of it is I could bat the way I wanted to bat. We had a good partnership, especially when the team needed one. I'll think about it (missing out on a hundred) when I return to my home.”

The 29-year-old also opened up his selection in the playing XI, stating that it is not in his hands. Axar stated:

"Getting a place in the playing XI is not in my hands. Whenever I get an opportunity, I try to perform. I only think about what is in my hands. Whether I'm selected or not that is in the hands of coach and captain. If I keep performing consistently, I think I'll be able to have my place in the team.”

India were all out for 571 in their first innings, gaining a significant lead of 91. Australia went to stumps at 3/0 in their second innings.

