Ind vs Aus 2020: We have been able to earn the respect back from the world and certainly within Australia, says Justin Langer

Australian head coach Justin Langer has been extremely proud of the way his team has played over the past couple of years to reach the number one spot in the ICC World Test Championship. The former Aussie opener came in at a very tough time for the team with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being banned by Cricket Australia for the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

But Langer was able to make this Australian team stand tall again after they retained the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years. It was followed by a fantastic Australian summer where they whitewashed both New Zealand and Pakistan in Tests.

Most importantly, however, Langer believes that the honesty with which his Australian team played the game has helped them earn their respect back from the cricketing world, as well as from their supporters in Australia.

"I was really proud when I heard about that for all of the guys as there was so much work that went into it. We have recognized how fluid these rankings are but during these times it is really nice to be able to put a smile on our faces. We have got lots of work to do to get to the team that we want to be," Justin Langer said in a video posted on ICC's official Twitter page.

"Not only have we been able to perform on the field but also off the field. We have been able to earn some respect back from all the other countries around the world and certainly the respect back within Australia," he further added.

Under Justin Langer's coaching, Australia have risen to No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings



On his birthday, hear him speak about what it meant to him to gain the top spot

We have to beat India in India and when they come back: Justin Langer

Justin Langer has also stated that the ultimate target is to beat India in India.

Justin Langer has always been vocal about his desire to beat India in their own den. The Men in Blue have been absolutely ruthless in home conditions and have tormented the opposition batsmen with both spin and pace.

Thus, although Langer believes that it is important to get to the final of the World Test Championship at Lords', his ultimate goal is to beat India in their own home conditions and also when they tour Australia.

"We have obviously set our minds on that Test Championship at Lords' and what a showcase even that would be. I think it is a great initiative through ICC where we have put our attention towards making that game so that would be a big one. But ultimately as I said a while ago, we have to beat India in India and we have to beat them when they come back. Because they have been a number one team and rightly so for a long time, so we have to beat India," Justin Langer said.

India is set to tour Australia to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.