"We have to admit that his stint hasn't been a very successful one" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on Rahul Dravid's tenure with Team India

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has stated that Rahul Dravid has failed to produce positive results so far in his tenure as Team India's head coach.

Sharma pointed out how several of Dravid's experiments have not paid off lately as the side have faced defeats in a number of important matches. However, he claimed that the coach should not be the only one to be blamed for the side's poor performances.

Speaking to India News Sports, Sharma explained:

"I would not say that Rahul Dravid has failed as the team's head coach. However, some of the experiments and the thinking haven't been very successful."

"Unfortunately, for Dravid, a lot of his tactics haven't reaped dividends. While it is wrong to blame the coach, we have to admit that his stint hasn't been a very successful one, considering the unfavorable results," he added.

Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led side are currently battling it out against Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series. However, the Men in Blue did not have an ideal start to the series, losing the opening encounter by one wicket on Sunday, December 4.

India were bowled out for 186 by the hosts. While the Indian bowlers came up with a spirited performance to help the side power their way back into the game, they ultimately ended up on the losing side.

"We have to accept that we have gone downhill in white-ball cricket" - Saba Karim on India's recent performances

During the discussion, former keeper-batter Saba Karim highlighted that the team's performances in limited-overs cricket have not been up to the mark.

He suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should make substantial changes to the country's domestic cricket setup to be able to stage a turnaround. Karim advised the board to appoint a committee that can help them restructure.

The 55-year-old added:

"We have not won an ICC trophy since 2013. We have to accept that we have gone downhill in white-ball cricket. We will have to work very hard to change that. Restructuring is the need of the hour."

"Focusing just on the national team will be of no help. The BCCI will have to pay attention to domestic cricket. We aren't getting the required quality from our domestic circuit at the moment. A fact-finding committee comprised of a few former cricketers should be formed to help restructure the country's domestic cricket."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be seen in action during the second ODI of their three-match series against Bangladesh. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

