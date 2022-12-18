"We always talk about Dhoni that he doesn't look good but scores runs" - Mohammad Kaif says Shreyas Iyer has the same class

Mohammad Kaif has highlighted that Shreyas Iyer knows the art of scoring runs despite not looking pretty at times, an attribute quite similar to MS Dhoni.

Shreyas scored 86 runs in India's first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He didn't get to bat in the second innings, as KL Rahul declared with the score reading 258/2. The visitors then went on to register a comprehensive 188-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

While reviewing the match on Sony Sports, Kaif was asked about his views on Shreyas Iyer's first-innings knock. While comparing the middle-order batter to Dhoni, he said:

"We always talk about Dhoni that he doesn't look good but scores runs and wins matches. Shreyas Iyer also has the same class, he knows how to make runs. There is a weakness, gets out while playing the pull shot but despite that, he has a good record in 2022."

The former Indian cricketer labeled him as a complete batter, elaborating:

"He is in good form and scoring in every match. It is a big thing to score in the first innings. India got the big lead because of his innings. He plays good drives and uses his feet as well, he is a complete batter."

Shreyas joined Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle when India were in a slight spot of bother at 112/4 in their first innings. The duo strung together a 149-run partnership to bail the visitors out of trouble and give them the ascendancy in the Test match.

"Every batter has some or other weakness" - Mohammad Kaif on Shreyas Iyer's short ball issues

Shreyas Iyer has often been targeted with short-pitched bowling.

Kaif added that Shreyas has delivered the goods despite his short-ball weakness, observing:

"He has issues against the bouncer but every batter has some or other weakness. It will remain throughout his life, he will have to deal with it always, but what he has done is praiseworthy."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by praising the Mumbai batter for his ability to score runs all around the park and especially his proficiency against spin, elaborating:

"Shreyas Iyer scored a century on his Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur. The knock he played in this Test match was also fantastic. He knows how to score in all areas, plays spin well, goes to the pitch of the ball and defends, plays cuts off the back foot, and lofted shots down the ground."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shreyas Iyer becomes the leading run-scorer for India in International cricket in 2022. Shreyas Iyer becomes the leading run-scorer for India in International cricket in 2022.

Shreyas has amassed 474 runs at an excellent average of 59.25 in the five Tests he has played in the subcontinent. He could be a crucial cog in the wheel when India face Australia in the four-match Test series at home in their quest to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

