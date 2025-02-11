"We could be in for another unique celebration” - Indian legend’s interesting take on Virat Kohli ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar believes ace batter Virat Kohli could come up with another unique celebration should India win the 2025 Champions Trophy. Kohli famously pulled off the then-popular Gangnam dance after India won the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

The 36-year-old top-scored for India with a 34-ball 43 in a low-scoring final against England to help them post a competitive 129/7 in a rain-affected contest that was reduced to 20 overs per side. India then held off the hosts in their run-chase to pull off a five-run victory.

Writing in his column for Sportstar about Kohli's intent to deliver the goods in the upcoming Champions Trophy, Gavaskar remarked:

"Kohli is a big-match player, and nothing will motivate him more than the opportunity to score runs and win the Champions Trophy for India. After the last Champions Trophy win in 2013, he celebrated with the Gangnam dance, which was the rage way back then. This time, if he helps India win, we could be in for another unique celebration from him."

Kohli had a forgettable run after his century in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Test series against Australia, scoring only 90 runs at an average of under 12 in his next eight innings.

The champion batter averages under 21 over his last 25 international games since the start of 2024, with only one century and two half-centuries.

"Firm favorites to win the ICC Champions Trophy" - Sunil Gavaskar on Team India

India have steamrolled England in the opening two ODIs of the ongoing home series [Credit: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar believes India will be the favorites to win the 2025 Champions Trophy title, thanks to the incredible team spirit and camaraderie.

The Men in Blue are currently in demolition mode, leading the ongoing three-match ODI series against England 2-0, with convincing wins in Nagpur and Cuttack.

In the same column, Gavaskar wrote:

"That’s why India, apart from the talent that they have, will start as firm favourites to win the ICC Champions Trophy once again. The spirit in the team is very good, as could be seen by their enthusiastic cheering of their teammates who won individual awards at the recent annual BCCI awards function. A team that is laughing with each other is a happy team that will invariably try and play for each other."

India have been in impressive form in recent ICC events, winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and finishing runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC).

They will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

