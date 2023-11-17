"We have Babar Azam who can break it" - Kamran Akmal on Virat Kohli's 50 ODI centuries record

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes Babar Azam and Shubman Gill can break Virat Kohli's record of 50 ODI centuries.

Kohli went past Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI hundreds against New Zealand in his 279th ODI innings in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday.

Babar, 29, has 19 ODI centuries from 114 innings while 24-year-old Gill has scored six tons in 43 ODI innings.

"Vo (record) top-3 waale he tod sakte hai 50 hundreds ka. Middle-order batsman nahi tod payega. Hamare paas Babar (Azam) hai vo kar sakta hai. Top-3 mein khelta hai. Unke paas abhi (Shubman) Gill hai, vo peeche lag sakta hai is record ke (Only the top three batters can break the record of 50 ODI centuries, and the middle-order can't break it. We have Babar Azam who can break it. They have Shubman Gill who can chase the record)," Akmal said on ARY News.

At the current rate of a century from every six innings, Babar could break Kohli's record in 300 innings. Gill, on the other hand, would need 358 innings. But both would be subject to multiple factors, like form, fitness, and so on.

"Looking forward to seeing you break more batting records" - Shaheen Shah Afridi to Babar Azam

Babar stepped down from Pakistan's captaincy in all three formats after the 2023 World Cup. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who replaced him at the helm in T20Is, hoped to see the batter break more records without the pressure of captaincy.

"Under your exemplary leadership, it's been a privilege to witness true teamwork and camaraderie. Your forefront leadership and commitment to team unity and collective success are commendable. Looking forward to seeing you break more batting records, In sha Allah," Afridi wrote on X.

Pakistan men's next international assignment is a Test series in Australia, starting on December 14.