"We were the best team in the World Cup"- Yuzvendra Chahal believes conditions hurt India in the final

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't a part of the hosts' 2023 World Cup squad. However, he followed every game closely and felt that the Men in Blue were the best side in the tournament.

Chahal explained how the pitch got better to bat on under lights in Ahmedabad in the final between India and Australia.

Speaking in a video on AB de Villiers' YouTube channel, here's what Yuzvendra Chahal had to say about India's World Cup performance (2:35):

"We were the best team in the World Cup. If you look at the way we bowled and even when we batted the way Rohit Sharma gave good starts and then it was easy for others. In Ahmedabad, the wicket is often slow and it gets better in the second innings. I don't know whether it was dew but suddenly after the drinks break in the second innings it seemed a different pitch."

Yuzvendra Chahal on Australia's comeback in 2023 World Cup

Yuzvendra Chahal also hailed Australia for an incredible comeback in the World Cup despite comprehensively losing their first two games in the league phase. He also praised the individual brilliance of Glenn Maxwell against Afghanistan and Travis Head in the final.

On this, Chahal stated (4:35):

"Definitely the way they (Australia) turned up, Maxi scored a double hundred at it almost felt like he was playing on a PS5 or something (laughs). Without even moving his feet he was hitting sixes. It is very hard to bowl to him. Even in the final the way Travis Head batted was unbelievable. To comeback after losing first two games to then winning the World Cup, that's why they are champions."

Chahal is back in India's ODI setup for the three-match series against South Africa from December 17.