We are a big squad of 50 people so it's a tough task to handle it: Babar Azam talks about COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan camp

The Pakistan cricket team has grabbed the headlines for all wrong reasons in New Zealand. The local government has tried to control the spread of COVID-19, but many cases have been reported in the Pakistan camp. Babar Azam spoke at length about the same in a recent video.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a clip on social media, where Babar Azam highlighted that the COVID-19 protocols in New Zealand are different from those in England.

We miss training but we are fully abiding by the covid protocols. I am sure once cricket resumes we will forget about the restrictions of isolation facility: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/ZqhvmLhFT1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2020

Babar Azam stated that ups and downs were a part of everyone's life, and the Pakistan cricketers were doing their best to get through this tough time. He pointed out that their squad's massive strength made it a challenging task to handle everyone.

"We are a big squad of 50 people, so it's a tough task to handle it, but the bonding within groups is helping players get through this tough time," he continued.

We have been missing our practice sessions: Babar Azam eager to return to the cricket field

Babar Azam further added that the team missed spending time on the field and in the training nets. He mentioned that every player is hungry to perform well once the tour officially begins.

"We have been missing our practice sessions. All of us want to start playing cricket as soon as possible," Babar Azam said.

The New Zealand government had reportedly sent a notice to the Pakistan Cricket Board that the players will be deported if there is another breach of the COVID-19 protocols. Shoaib Akhtar had previously slammed the authorities for disrespecting the Pakistan team during their time in New Zealand.

Pakistan's New Zealand tour is expected to get underway on 18th December. The tour comprises of three T20Is and two Tests between the two sides.