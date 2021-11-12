"We are buddies" - Ravi Shastri on his relationship with Sourav Ganguly

Outgoing Indian men's head coach Ravi Shastri has opened up about his relationship with BCCI president and former captain Sourav Ganguly. Shastri and Ganguly had an ugly public fallout in 2017 when the former was appointed head coach following Anil Kumble's controversial departure.

But according to the veteran player, he and Ganguly have moved on and continue to be buddies. After Shastri took over as head coach in 2017, many people thought he got the job because of his close relations with Virat Kohli.

However, the 1983 World Cup winner added that he has nothing to say in that regard, as the performance of the team across formats during his tenure narrates the entire story. Speaking to India Today, Shastri said:

"We are buddies. Not that we play marbles with each other everyday, but there is enough mutual respect. All that in the past. When you have a winning record of over 70 percent in all formats, I don't have to answer anyone. The records are out there, and that is what matters.

"I can say whatever I did, but if the scoresheet shows that is not true, you can't argue. You just have to shut up, put your tail between your legs and get lost,. But in this case, the facts are out there."

Indian cricket will now usher in a new era under another former player, Rahul Dravid. That phase will kickstart with the upcoming T20I and Test series at home against New Zealand.

"Better scheduling and a solid selection process" - Ravi Shastri lists changes he wants to see in Indian cricket

Meanwhile, Shastri has called for Indian cricket administrators to plan their scheduling better in the future, and also have a 'solid selection' process in place.

Much has been made about India's scheduling post-Virat Kohli's men's group-stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Shastri has been quite vocal about the impact the gruelling schedule has had on the players.

Shastri was asked about the changes he wants to see in Indian cricket going forward. The former all-rounder was quick to point out that the scheduling needs to be better to keep key players fresh for the big events. He also vouched for a solid selection process that focuses on long-term goals rather than short-term success.

"More than anything, I'd say scheduling, so that people are alive and fresh for the big events," said Shastri. "And a solid selection process- not that there hasn't been a strong selection process- where you are looking at the big picture rather than things to be done immediately."

"You need a selection panel that's on the same page as you. I was very lucky to have MSK Prasad as chairman and his bunch of selectors. We were on the same page. They did a great job. Not that we agreed on everything, there were arguments but we had a chemistry which is very important" continued Shastri.

Ravi Shastri's hugely successful tenure as India's head coach came to an end with the T20 World Cup. The former all-rounder may not have an ICC title to boast of. But his stellar success across formats, especially in Test cricket, will define his legacy.

