“We call him Mr. Angry with a smile on our face” - Stuart Broad reveals chat regarding Indian star amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England fast-bowling legend Stuart Broad has said that home team players have gone up to Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and called him Mr. Angry with a smile on their face. The 39-year-old said that he found out about the name given to the pacer from Ben Duckett, who told him the England players went up to Siraj and called Mr. Angry to see his reaction.
The 31-year-old took 4/86 in 16.2 overs on Day 2 at The Oval, which helped restrict the hosts to 247 in their first innings. Broad told JioHotstar (via Hindustan Times):
"I was actually out in the middle when Ben Duckett was doing a few shadow shots yesterday, and Siraj was there."
"And Duckett smiled at Siraj and went, 'Hello, Mr. Angry, good morning, Mr. Angry, how are you?' And I sort of said to Ben, 'What do you mean, Mr. Angry?' He goes, 'Oh, we go up to Siraj and we call him Mr. Angry with a smile on our face and see how he reacts'."
The pacer overtook Ben Stokes as the highest wicket-taker in the series during the course of his four-wicket haul on Friday, August 2. He now has 18 wickets in five matches at an average of 35.67. Broad admitted that he has loved watching Siraj in the ongoing series.
"I've loved watching Mohammed Siraj this series; he's been superb throughout. But whenever there's a bit of controversy, you look in the back of the television screen and it's Mohammed Siraj clapping away and cheering and smiling," Broad said.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Deep put on 50-run stand to frustrate England on Day 3 at The Oval
India began Day 3 at 75/2, with a lead of 52 runs in their second innings. The pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep frustrated England's pacers on a surface that did not have same level of venom, as the first two days.
They put on a 50-plus partnership to ensure England went wicketless in the opening session and helped take India's lead past the 100-run mark. Deep also made his best Test score, during the course of his innings. At the time of writing, India were 127/2 in 32 overs.
