"We can bring some joy" - Aaron Finch hopes to light up crisis-ridden Sri Lanka

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch hopes to bring some joy to cricket fans in Sri Lanka, who are going through their worst financial crisis in seven decades.

The Aussie will lock horns with the Islanders in a multi-format series comprising three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. The visiting side landed in Colombo on Thursday.

Addressing the reporters upon landing, Aaron Finch said:

“We are here to play cricket. Hopefully, we can bring some joy, some entertainment to Sri Lanka … This is the first time we’re here since 2016, which is such a long gap."

He added:

“It’s such a special place to tour. The hospitality that you get here, the friendliness, and their love for the game is unbelievable.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau #SLvAUS



📸 @ClancySinnamon Australia's T20 squad hits the nets in Colombo ahead of the first T20 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday Australia's T20 squad hits the nets in Colombo ahead of the first T20 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday 🇱🇰 🇦🇺 #SLvAUS 📸 @ClancySinnamon https://t.co/zWSaQgg8Qb

Story continues below ad

Previously, many cricketers have expressed reservations over touring Sri Lanka given that the country has been going through turmoil since March.

Meanwhile, frequent power cuts as a result of the economic crisis have cast uncertainty on the day-night games.

When asked about the same, the 35-year-old said:

“It’s well and truly above my pay grade. But all that stuff was ticked off between the two boards and the governments before the tour went ahead."

Finch added:

“Whether they shift the games to day games, I’m not sure what’s going to happen … but over the last week or so, I haven’t heard any complaints (from teammates).”

The reigning T20 champions will look to keep the outside noise behind them when the tour starts on June 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Story continues below ad

"They are a very dangerous side" - Aaron Finch on playing against Sri Lanka

The Victorian ruled out any complacency against Sri Lanka, who are placed ninth in this format. The hosts boast several match-winners in their ranks, including Wanindu Hasaranga, who showed his class in the recently concluded IPL 2022.

On this, Aaron Finch said:

“We had a couple of close series against them … they are a very dangerous side.”

Australia will look to kickstart their T20 World Cup preparations with a win against the Islanders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far