"We can reverse swing the ball, but why can't we play it then?" - Salman Butt slams Pakistani batters

Former batter Salman Butt has questioned the Pakistani batters for their dismal performances in the ongoing home Test series against England.

Butt, on his YouTube channel, highlighted how the hosts struggled against England's fast bowlers on a pitch that was made for spinners. He also pointed out how Babar Azam and Co. struggled to face reverse swing, despite the country having produced a number of pacers who are masters of the reserve swing.

Slamming the hosts for their ordinary batting in the Multan Test, Butt remarked:

"Pakistan made a turning track for this track. Despite that, England's fast bowlers took more wickets than our spinners. We are the ones who introduced reverse swing. The greatest exponents include the likes of Sarfaraz Nawaz, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, and many more.

"Yes, we can reverse swing the ball, but why can't we play it then? We can't play reserve swing, we struggle against bouncers, spin is a threat for us on turning tracks, and we don't create green pitches because they have James Anderson. So what are we prepared to play on? At least tell me the name of that pitch."

The Babar Azam-led side failed to bounce back after their 74-run loss in the Test series opener, suffering a devastating 26-run loss in the subsequent fixture. With their successive wins, England have now gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Test matches have become a concern now for Pakistan" - Salman Butt

Butt further went on to say that Pakistan have not been up to the mark in the longer format of late, highlighting the team's recent sub-par performances in Test matches.

The 38-year-old noted how the hosts were highly dependent on Haris Rauf, despite the England series being his debut appearance in the format. He mentioned that Shaheen Afridi's absence did significantly impact the team's chances.

However, he added that the side had suffered a Test series loss to Australia at home even when he was a part of the squad earlier this year. Butt elaborated:

"Test matches have become a concern now for Pakistan. Haris Rauf has played just one match, and there too he didn't bowl in the second innings. If our captain thinks that we were unsuccessful because of his absence, it shows where we stand. Yes, Shaheen is very effective with the new ball. But we still lost to Australia when he was there."

Notably, Pakistan are out of contention for a place in the World Test Championship 2023 final. They occupy the sixth position in the standings with a PCT (percentage of points) of 42.42 to their name.

