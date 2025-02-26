  • home icon
"We can talk about the semis a little later" - Former India opener takes a dig at Ben Duckett over old comments during AFG vs ENG 2025 CT match

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Feb 26, 2025 18:39 IST
Australia v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Ben Duckett in action (Pic: Getty Images).

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took a dig at England opener Ben Duckett over his old comments during the side's ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. Duckett grabbed the headlines with his statement during England's three-match away ODI series against India earlier this month.

Duckett stated that he was fine with England being whitewashed by India as long as the Jos Buttler-led side beat them in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. His comments came during a conversation with Sky Sports after India claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead with one game to spare.

Chopra recalled Duckett's comments after Afghanistan's spirited batting performance against England in the group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday, February 26. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

"Ben Duckett, during the tour of India, said that it’s absolutely fine to lose vs India in this series. We shall beat them in the semis of the #ChampionsTrophy. It’ll take a special effort today against Afghanistan to stay alive in the tournament. We can talk about the semis a little later, I guess."
After electing to bat first, Afghanistan registered 325/7 in 50 overs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Opener Ibrahim Zadran played a stunning knock, registering the highest individual score in the tournament's history with a 177-run knock. He eclipsed Ben Duckett, who set a new record by scoring 165 runs against Australia earlier in the tournament.

The ongoing contest is a virtual knockout match for both England and Afghanistan. The losing team will be eliminated from the race to the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals.

Ben Duckett's 165-run knock against Australia went in vain in England's 2025 Champions Trophy opener

Ben Duckett stole the show with a splendid century in England's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against rivals Australia. He hit 17 fours and three sixes during his marathon 165-run knock.

The left-handed batter broke New Zealand's Nathan Astle's record of 145 for the highest individual score in the tournament's history. His batting exploits helped England set a daunting 351-run total, the highest team total in a Champions Trophy match.

However, Australia scripted a record-breaking chase to clinch a five-wicket victory. Josh Inglis was adjudged the Player of the Match as he remained unbeaten on 120 in 86 balls.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
हिन्दी