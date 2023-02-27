"We certainly spoke to him about it" - Matthew Mott open to welcoming Alex Hales back in ODI setup

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott has revealed that they approached Alex Hales to convince him to return to the 50-over setup ahead of the ODI series in Bangladesh. Despite the right-hander declining the offer to fulfil his franchise commitments, Mott said the door remains open.

Hales made a long-awaited return to the national side in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, playing a significant role in England's victory. However, he has not played ODI cricket since 2019 when he was omitted from the World Cup squad after testing positive for a recreational drug.

Mott, who will coach England in the limited-overs series in Bangladesh, stated that the opener had to be considered, especially after a productive T20 World Cup edition. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Mott stated:

"We certainly spoke to him about it, particularly when he had such a good Twenty20 World Cup, and that door is still open. When we sit down to pick that squad for the World Cup, we won’t hold a grudge against anyone who’s not taken this opportunity."

He continued:

"It’s an invitation to play and we totally understand if there are other factors at play. Anyone who’s playing white-ball cricket well, is in form at the right time, and is someone we think can be good in subcontinental conditions will be in the mix."

The 34-year-old was England's second-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022, mustering 212 runs in six games at 42.40 and striking at 147.22. Hales has equally robust ODI numbers, averaging 37.79 in 70 matches with 2419 runs.

Alex Hales continues his fine form in franchise cricket

Alex Hales. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Alex Hales has continued his brilliant form in franchise cricket, most specifically in the IL20 in the UAE. The Nottinghamshire batter played for the eventual champions Desert Vipers and became the top run-getter in the tournament with 469 runs in 12 games at 46.90.

Hales is part of Islamabad United for PSL 2023. In 28 PSL games, the veteran batter has 895 runs at 37.29 with a strike rate of 145.05. United are currently second in the points table with three wins in four matches.

