"We complement each other very well" - Mitchell Swepson hoping to partner Nathan Lyon for first Test against India

Australia leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson hopes the management will stick with him alongside Nathan Lyon for the first Test against India on February 9 in Nagpur. However, the 29-year-old understands that he faces stiff competition from the likes of Todd Murphy and Ashton Agar, given spin will be a massive factor in the series.

The Queensland wrist-spinner made his Test debut on the Pakistan tour in early 2022 but has enjoyed limited success. Swepson has picked up ten wickets in four Tests at 45.80 and his best figures of 13-0-55-3 came against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Speaking on SEN Afternoons, Swepson admitted that selection is not in his control, but is prepared to play as the second spinner if given a chance. The 29-year-old highlighted that his variations complement Nathan Lyon's exceptionally well, saying:

"I think I’d be doing the team, Patty and the coach Ron a disservice if I wasn’t ready and wanting to play as the second spinner and preparing to play the role. I’ll certainly be preparing to play that Test, selection is a part of the game I can’t control, but what I can control is being ready to go if I get that call so that’s how I’m going about it.

"I think we complement each other very well spinning the ball different ways. One is a finger spinner, Gaz has that sort of accuracy, he doesn’t miss his spot and he camps on the one spot all day. That allows me to throw in a bit of variation with the leg-spin so I think we complement each other well."

With Shane Warne, the best leg-spinner produced by Australia, averaging 43.12 in nine Tests in India, it will be interesting to see whether the selectors take a chance with him. Moreover, finger spinners have arguably had more success in India than wrist spinners.

"Spin will play a massive part in the whole series I think" - Mitchell Swepson

Reflecting on his learnings in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Swepson feels an off-spinner and leg-spinner should make up for an effective combination.

"It definitely will, spin will play a massive part in the whole series I think. I have a little bit of a biased opinion, but being a leg-spinner it works really well I thought In Pakistan and in Sri Lanka for us having an off-spinner and a leg-spinner. There are some other great spinners in the squad. Ash Agar is left-arm orthodox spin, he’s obviously a very good bowler and you have the young Todd Murphy as well."

The first Test starts on February 9 in Nagpur and Australia will leave for India on January 31.

