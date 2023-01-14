"We are concerned by recent developments in Afghanistan"- ICC could take serious action against Afghanistan's inability to build a women's team

Afghanistan's cricket could face serious sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after not abiding by the governing body's rules. The rules in question state that a full member of the world body must have both a men's and a women’s team.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has failed to comply with the rules set by the ICC. The problem has been aggravated by the country's takeover by the Taliban government, which has suppressed women’s rights and has even barred women from studying in universities.

Several Afghan players have reacted strongly to Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to withdraw from the scheduled 3-match ODI series against their team. The series was slated to be played in the UAE.

ICC will take up the issue in their next meeting, which is scheduled for March. A spokesperson of the ICC confirmed the development to Cricbuzz.

"We are concerned by recent developments in Afghanistan and the ICC board will consider the implications of these developments at its next meeting and we remain in contact with other global sporting organizations who share our aim of seeing men and women playing sport in Afghanistan.

"We want to see men and women safely playing cricket in Afghanistan and have consistently held the view that the best was to achieve this is by supporting our member, the Afghanistan Cricket Board, in its endeavours to develop the game in the country."

Cricket Australia's decision to withdraw from the ODI series has worsened things as far as Afghanistan cricket is concerned. The series, which was slated to be played in the UAE, was part of the ICC ODI Super League.

There has been outrage from the team's current skipper Rashid Khan and former skipper Mohammad Nabi.

Rashid didn’t shy away from speaking his mind on a social media post where he took a direct dig at CA for pulling out of the tour. He even stated that he will reconsider his decision to play in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition."

Mohammad Nabi reckoned that it was not right to mix politics with sports. He even asked why Australia played them in the last T20 World Cup and even dared them to boycott the team in the 50-over World Cup, slated to be played later this year.

"It is not right to mix politics with sports. The same regime was there during the World Cup and why did they play us? Because they wanted two points. They wanted a good NRR to progress in the World Cup. What will they do in the World Cup in India? We will see if they will boycott us there? The reason they have given is not right," Nabi said on the sidelines of the inaugural International League T20 where he is plying his trade for the Sharjah Warriors.

Two back-to-back ICC women's events are lined up in South Africa, in January and February (the inaugural women’s U-19 World Cup and the T20 World Cup). Afghanistan’s inability to field a team in either of the competitions could go a long way in hindering their cricketing progress.

Tense exchange between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA)

The cricket boards of the two nations were involved in a heated exchange. The ACB termed CA’s decision as "unfair" and also added that the decision will have a negative impact on the growth of the country as a cricketing nation. ACB will also rethink on giving NOCs to their players for the BBL.

"By prioritizing political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, Cricket Australia is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations. The decision is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan as well as will affect the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game."

While announcing the pull-out, the CA clearly mentioned that the decision was taken considering the further restrictions on women imposed by the Taliban government. Cricket Australia had earlier pulled out of hosting the country's team for a Test match in 2021.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms. CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," the Australian board said announcing the pullout.

The ACB was clearly disappointed with the decision and countered CA’s statement with their own. They stated that cricket has played an integral part in bringing the country together in turmoil.

"Cricket has played a significant role in promoting unity and national pride in Afghanistan. After years of war and conflict, cricket has helped to bring people together and provide a sense of normalcy to the country. It has also been an important source of hope and inspiration for all Afghans, particularly young people. In addition, Cricket has also been an important tool for promoting education and social development in the country."

The average neutral cricket fans remains uncertain over the decision. On one hand, there are the morally-justifiable reasons for Australia pulling out of the series. On the other, the fact that the cricketers are not responsible for the decisions of the government makes one wonder whether it is right to punish them.

