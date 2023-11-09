"We'd like to leave India putting in a proper performance" - Jos Buttler on England's final match of 2023 World Cup

England captain Jos Buttler stated that they wish to leave India on a high, having underperformed throughout the 2023 World Cup. The keeper-batter remains wary of Pakistan, but expressed optimism from their victory over the Netherlands.

England managed to pick up their 2nd win as they beat the Netherlands by 169 runs. While the defending champions are out of semi-final contention, Buttler and co. have boosted their chances of playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 as a big win surged them to the 7th spot.

Speaking at the post-match presser, here's what the 33-year-old said about facing Pakistan in Kolkata:

"Yeah, vital. It's a huge game for us. We haven't performed the way we wanted to this whole trip, and we'd like to leave India putting in a proper performance. So, yeah, it's a huge game for us. Yeah, they’re a top team. We look forward to a really good game against them and it will start again. But yeah, we can take confidence from the stuff we've done well today."

England had a massive boost against the Dutch as Ben Stokes showcased his prowess with the bat. The all-rounder hit his maiden World Cup ton and shared a 129-run stand with Chris Woakes to lead their side to 339. Later, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took 3 wickets each to fashion a huge win.

"I’m very frustrated" - Jos Buttler on his lack of runs with the bat

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the 33-year-old averaging a woeful 13.88 with the bat in showpiece event, he has shown keeness to continue as captain and is hopeful of turning things around. Buttler added:

"Yeah, I’d like to. You want to lead from the front and do that in your own performance. So, yeah, I’m very frustrated, again, not to contribute. But I’ll stick to the stuff that’s served me well over a long period of time when I’ve had these little runs of form and hopefully come out the other side of it very soon.”

The Lancashire cricketer captained England to their 2nd T20 World Cup title last year and is likely to lead in the 2024 T20 World Cup.