"We'd be very open to hosting" - Cricket Australia on conducting India-Pakistan matches as part of tri-series

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has said that the board is open to the idea of hosting India-Pakistan games Down Under. The two arch-rivals are scheduled to face each other at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG) later this year at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The continued political tension between the two Asian neighbours has forced cricket to take a back seat. It has been almost ten years since India and Pakistan competed in a bilateral series. Games between the two countries have been confined to neutral venues across ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board president Ramiz Raja has spoken about the prospect of an annual T20 quadrangular series between India, England, Australia and Pakistan. The aforementioned teams would host the tournament on a rotational basis, thereby generating constant revenue.

Hockley said about hosting India-Pakistan games in Australia:

"Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It's worked well in the past. We'd be very open to hosting matches.There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia."

He added:

"It's a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket, and if we can help support further opportunities, we would love to do that."

The Cricket Australia CEO confirmed that the board is yet to consider the four-nation T20 series proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

India and Pakistan last played in Australia in the 2015 World Cup

India and Pakistan have played eight ODIs Down Under, with the most recent meeting coming in the 2015 World Cup. Australia are yet to host a T20 fixture between the two Asian teams.

The last bilateral series between the two sides saw India host Pakistan for three ODIs and two T20Is in late 2012. The visitors emerged victorious in the ODI series 2-1, while the T20 series ended 1-1. Test cricket between the two nations has been scarce, with the last five-day fixture happening in 2007.

India and Pakistan will next face each other in a group game at the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Hockley had earlier confirmed that tickets for the high-octane clash at the 100,000 capacity MCG have been sold out.

