“We have discussed mistakes we have made” - Babar Azam makes strong statement ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam has claimed that he is calm and collected as they prepare to defend their Champions Trophy title this year. The former captain said their past is behind them and Pakistan have made a conscious effort to rectify their mistakes.

Having sealed their first Champions Trophy title in 2017, the Men in Green could be under pressure to defend their crown, especially in front of the home crowd. This will also be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan in 29 years (1996 World Cup).

Ahead of the tournament opener against New Zealand on Wednesday in Karachi, the Lahore-born cricketer said he looks at the responsibility of being a senior player positively. Babar Azam said (as quoted by the ICC):

"There is no pressure of anything. What has happened in the past is beyond us. We have discussed mistakes we have made and we have worked on them. When you have responsibility as a senior player in any team and the team relies on you and has belief in you, then I take it in a positive way."

The 30-year-old's form is a massive talking point for the defending champions. He yielded scores of 10, 23, and 29 in the preceding tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa. The right-hander has an outstanding record at No. 3 but skipper Mohammad Rizwan asserted that Babar will open the innings in Saim Ayub's absence (ankle injury).

"A lot has changed since the Champions Trophy was held in 2017" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

Babar acknowledged that Pakistan have had plenty of new players since the previous Champions Trophy edition in 2017 but their belief and optimism haven't changed. In the same interview, he said:

"As a player, I am very excited, and all the fans are excited. A lot has changed since the Champions Trophy was held in 2017. We have new players coming, we only have three or four players who were part of that winning team. But the belief, confidence and execution are the same."

Pakistan's high-voltage clash against India is on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai.

