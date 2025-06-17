“We don’t need people to be above the game” - R Ashwin shoots down Virat Kohli praise ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shot down the praise for former captain Virat Kohli ahead of the Test series against England. India are set to play five Tests in England, beginning June 20.

Virat Kohli is considered, by many, an ambassador for Test cricket, keeping the format alive and attracting eyeballs in an era where T20 cricket has largely taken over. However, Ashwin believes no player is bigger than the game.

During a recent interview with Boria Majumdar, Ashwin said:

"Cricket is way higher than anybody that's played the game or will play the game. I think we don't need people to be above the game at all. Nobody that walks the park, is somebody that does good for the game. The game does good by them or bad by them at a certain stage."

Watch the clip posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

R Ashwin and Virat Kohli will not be a part of the England tour

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the 2024-25 BGT series in Australia. Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from Test cricket last month. Thus, the two veterans are not part of the Indian team for the England tour.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. The all-rounder played 106 Tests for India. He scored 3503 runs at an average of 25.75, with six hundreds and 14 half-centuries. Ashwin also picked up 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with 37 five-wicket hauls.

Virat Kohli also made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and played 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 31 hundreds and 30 fifties. He also led the side in 68 Tests and won 40 of them. With a win percentage of 58.82%, Kohli is India's most successful Test captain to date.

Incidentally, both Ashwin and Kohli's last Test series came in and against Australia.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

