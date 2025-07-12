"We ended up becoming champions" - Sachin Tendulkar names former teammate as dream doubles partner on sidelines of Wimbledon 2025 [Watch]

Ex-Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has revealed his pick for a partner when it comes to playing tennis doubles. The former batting maestro stated that his ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh would be his choice, disclosing that they used to be partners while playing with their teammates and emerged as champions.

The veteran joined the list of Indian cricketers along with Virat Kohli, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant to mark their presence at the Centre Court for Wimbledon 2025. The 52-year-old had previously made an appearance at the royal Tennis event and was seated alongside Kohli.

Speaking on the sidelines of Wimbledon 2025, the legendary cricketer answered the question about the prospect of picking a doubles partner among former or current cricketers, stating:

"I have played with Yuvraj Singh. We have played together as a doubles pair against our teammates of our team and we ended up becoming champions. So, I'd say Yuvraj Singh."

Ahead of the third Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, a portrait drawn by artist Stuart Pearson Wright of Tendulkar was unveiled at the MCC Museum. He also rang the ball before play on day one at Lord's.

"Roger takes the cake" - Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar. (Image Credits: Wimbledon X)

When asked who his favourite Tennis player of all time is, the 200-Test veteran said he grew up admiring John McEnroe, but added that 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer triumphs over everyone. He stated:

"I grew up admiring John McEnroe. But as time went by, the last couple of decades, it has to be Roger. I enjoyed watching Nadal, Novak, all these guys. But somehow Roger takes the cake."

The Mumbai-born former cricketer is the custodian of several records, including the most-capped player in ODI and Test cricket with 463 and 200 matches, respectively. He is also the highest run-getter in both formats and has the most centuries in Tests with 51. With India currently touring England, Tendulkar was notably part of the visiting side that won the Test series in 2007, and the current crop will aim to emulate that achievement.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

