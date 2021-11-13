"We are all excited to see what's in store for Indian cricket" - Mayank Agarwal relishes Rohit Sharma's appointment as new Indian T20I skipper 

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal was full of praise for newly-appointed T20I skipper Rohit Sharma. The Karnataka-born batter expressed his excitement about witnessing what Rohit Sharma will bring to the table as the skipper in the shortest format of the game.

The BCCI officially designated Mumbai-born Rohit Sharma as the successor to Virat Kohli for the Indian T20I captaincy on Tuesday. Since Sharma's appointment, there has been a lot of buzz going around the cricketing fraternity.

With as many as five IPL trophies under his belt for Mumbai Indians, Sharma is considered the perfect individual to lead the Men in Blue in T20s.

In an exclusive interview with Wion, Agarwal revealed that he is excited to see what changes Rohit Sharma will bring to the Indian team. While lauding Sharma for lifting multiple trophies for his IPL franchise, Agarwal said:

''We're all excited about what will happen in Indian cricket under Rohit Sharma going forward. He has done exceedingly well for his franchise and has won lots of IPL trophies as a captain for Mumbai Indians. And we are all excited to see what's in store for us in Indian cricket now going ahead."

Mayank Agarwal, who has 1052 international Test runs in 14 matches, will feature in the two-match home Test series against New Zealand, which starts on November 25.

Rohit Sharma to begin his tenure with a three-match T20I series against New Zealand

The upcoming home series against New Zealand will be the first assignment for newly-appointed India coach Rahul Dravid and permanent T20I skipper Rohit Sharma. The series will be looked at as the start of a new era in Indian cricket.

India and New Zealand will feature in a 3-match T20I series, before battling each other in a 2-match Test series. The three T20Is will be played on November 17,19 and 21. Jaipur will host the first T20I before the teams move to Ranchi and Kolkata for the second and third T20Is.

Following India's unsuccessful campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021, Rohit Sharma will be itching to aid India in bouncing back strongly against the Kiwi unit.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar