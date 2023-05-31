"We could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India" - Steve Smith on playing conditions at WTC final

Australia's seasoned Test batter Steve Smith expects the conditions at The Oval to be friendly for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, the right-hander opined that the venue is amazing to play in.

The Oval will host the summit clash of the WTC between India and Australia. It will also be the first time these two sides will play Test cricket in a neutral venue as they hope to clinch the title. India will also be appearing in the WTC final for the second time.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Smith said spin can become a significant factor as the game goes on at The Oval. Nevertheless, he expects an equally friendly batting surface and a fierce clash on the cards. The Australian said:

"The Oval can present itself with some spin occasionally particularly as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India at certain stages of the game. But The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightning fast outfield, the square goes whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in and has some decent pace and bounce for an English surface. Should be an absolute cracker."

The 33-year-old also has an excellent record at the venue, hammering 391 runs in three matches at 97.75 with two centuries.

"It gives every game we play a lot of relevance" - Steve Smith hails WTC concept

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Steve Smith has claimed that the World Test Championship is an amazing concept and reckons the venue will be flooded with Indian fans more than Australian. He added:

"The WTC is a great initiative. It gives every game we play a lot of relevance, and for us to have qualified on top and face India in the final is incredibly exciting. It is going to be India and us at the Oval. I am sure there will be plenty of fans out there, probably more Indian than Australian but I am sure it is going to be great fun and guys are looking forward to it."

Australia finished the 2021-23 WTC cycle as the table toppers. Pat Cummins will lead the 15-player squad against India.

