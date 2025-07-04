"We all feel just proud" - Sara Ali Khan on her grandfather's legacy being honored in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently commented on the ongoing England-India Test series honoring the legacy of her grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The winning captain of the five-match Test series will receive the Pataudi Medal of Excellence.
Sara mentioned that their family was proud to see the Patuadi legacy being acknowledged. Her comments came during a segment on the Sony Sports Network.
Here's what Sara Ali Khan said about the Pataudi Medal:
"I think it's always great. He was such a huge legend. Just appreciating him, honoring him, remembering him, is just so nice, and we all feel just proud."
It is worth mentioning that England's home Test series against India was named 'Pataudi Trophy' in 2007. It was named after former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
However, the trophy was retired prior to India's ongoing tour of England. It was rebranded as the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy after England's legendary pacer James Anderson and Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar himself wasn't pleased to see the legacy of the Pataudi family being sidelined. He revealed that he urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and the cricket boards of India and England to continue the Pataudi association in some capacity.
The 'Master Blaster' said during an interview with RevSporz:
"When I got to know, I called the family and had a conversation. Thereafter, I spoke to Mr. Jay Shah, the BCCI and the ECB, and mentioned to them that something had to be done to ensure the legacy stayed on. They heard my point of view, and thereafter we got on a second call where it was decided that the Pataudi name will be associated with the series, and the winning captain will be awarded the Pataudi Medal of Excellence. I have always respected my seniors, and did everything in my power to make sure that the Pataudi legacy continues to be associated with this series."
Meanwhile, England beat India by five wickets in the Test series opener of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley, Leeds. The two sides are currently competing in the second Test of the series. The match got underway at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Wednesday, July 2.
"Just bonds the entire country" - Sara Ali Khan on the craze for cricket in India
During the same show, Sara Ali Khan emphasized that the whole of India becomes one while rooting for the national team. She pointed out how people leave their differences aside and support the national team.
She remarked:
"Cricket is something that bonds the entire country, even now. Everybody keeps their differences aside and roots for the team."
On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the Abhishek Kapoor-directed 'Kedarnath'. She has appeared in films like 'Simmba', 'Atrangi Re' and 'Gaslight'.
Her upcoming film, 'Metro....In Dino' is set to hit the theatres on Friday, July 4. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Panjak Tripathi.
