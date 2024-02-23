"We are feeling very confident going into this match and tournament" - Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of MI's opening WPL 2024 clash against DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has stated that the team have prepared well to begin and execute their title defense in the upcoming second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

MI Women won the inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023, and have a rematch of the final against the Delhi Capitals to begin their 2024 campaign. The franchise unsurprisingly retained the majority of the winning combination, and secured the services of five players during the WPL mini-auction, with the major attraction being speedster Shabnim Ismail.

“We just kept our preparations very simple. We are trying not to expect too much from ourselves and do too many things. That was our approach last year too and we want to continue that. We are feeling very confident going into this match and tournament,” Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press meet on Thursday.

Another one of MI's recruits from their famed scouting department is the 20-year-old Amandeep Kaur. The youngster adds depth to the already potent spin-bowling unit and offers variety as she bowls left-arm wrist spin.

“I have not seen any other woman cricketer who bowls left-arm wrist spin. She is a good pick for us. You need variety in T20 cricket and sometimes the batters get used to your regular bowlers. She is someone who has played more than 30 domestic games this year and played well in them too. She looked confident in our practice games too,” Harmanpreet said.

MI already have the likes of reigning Purple Cap winner Hayley Matthews, along with Amelia Kerr and Saika Ishaque as their primary spinners in the playing XI.

"We played a few practice games as well so that we could try some new combinations" - Harmanpreet Kaur

Yastika Bhatia's recent rise as an all-format member for Team India, coupled with the dynamic presence of Hayley Matthews and Nat-Sciver Brunt, among other factors, makes MI one of the favorites to claim the title yet again.

The squad prepared for the tournament in Mumbai itself and will begin their title defense at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 23.

“We used the facilities in Mumbai ahead of the WPL. We played a few practice games as well so that we could try some new combinations and the players too get a chance to work upon their game. We feel that we are ready for the game. Last year, we had to do extra team-bonding sessions and this time we got some more time on the field training,” Harmanpreet Kaur concluded.

The 2024 WPL will be conducted in two cities - Delhi and Bengaluru - while the opening ceremony for the tournament will feature a slew of major Bollywood stars.

