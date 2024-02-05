"We felt we won't get to see a spell anywhere like the one he bowled in Hyderabad" - Parthiv Patel lauds Jasprit Bumrah's performance in 2nd Test

Parthiv Patel has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for bowling an even better spell in the second Test between India and England than the one he delivered in the series opener.

Bumrah, who picked up six wickets in the first Test in Hyderabad, registered figures of 6/45 in 15.5 overs in England's first innings in Visakhapatnam. He followed that up with a spell of 3/46 in 17.2 overs in the second essay as India won the second Test by 106 runs to draw level in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Patel praised Bumrah's performance in the second Test. He elaborated:

"We are talking about a fourth-day pitch which all of us felt was not easy to bowl on. However, Jasprit Bumrah came and the way he got the ball to carry and bowled consistently in one area, you need to acknowledge that he has the art to pick up wickets."

"Not only reverse swing, we saw the use of the slower ball, which means he knows how he can pick up wickets. We felt we won't get to see a spell anywhere like the one he bowled in Hyderabad. But Jasprit Bumrah asked us to wait and we got to see an even better spell in Vizag," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Bumrah dismantled England's middle order in the first innings by dismissing Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. The right-arm seamer also got rid of Tom Hartley and James Anderson to complete his six-wicket haul.

"He picked up wickets whenever he was given the ball" - Pragyan Ojha on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match for his game-defining spells. [P/C: Getty]

Pragyan Ojha was asked about Jasprit Bumrah making up for the spinners' lack of effectiveness. He responded:

"You know that spinners generally hold sway on subcontinental wickets but this is the beauty of sport. Sometimes things happen differently from what you think. However, one thing didn't go against expectations, and that was the way Bumrah bowled. He picked up wickets whenever he was given the ball."

The former India spinner praised the unconventional seamer for sticking to his processes despite failing to pick up a wicket on the third evening.

"You see where the match turns. We discussed that Joe Root could probably do that for England. He failed but Bumrah had decided that he had to do that job. The way he bowled yesterday (Sunday) evening, he didn't get disappointed, because he knew it was just a matter of time for him to pick up wickets," Ojha said.

Bumrah went wicketless as England ended Day 3 at 67/1 in pursuit of a 399-run target. He dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley on Day 4 (Monday) to seal India's win.

